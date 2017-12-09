US: Strong US jobs growth data lifts Wall Street

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's stock indexes opened higher on Friday after the latest jobs data showed strength in the US economy and bolstered the case for a December interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.16 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 24,285.64. The S&P 500 gained 9.79 points, or 0.371258 per cent, to 2,646.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 47.60 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 6,860.45.

REUTERS