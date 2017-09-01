US: Wall Street opens higher after jobs data

[BENGALURU] US stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed job growth slowed more than expected in August and wage growth remained anemic, which could make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.26 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 21,983.36. The S&P 500 gained 4.77 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,476.42.

The Nasdaq Composite added 14.93 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6,443.59.

