You are here

Home > Stocks

US:Wall St drops on Trump's threats of govt shutdown, Nafta end

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 22:20

wall street.jpg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, giving back some gains from a day earlier, after President Donald Trump warned of a government shutdown to build the Mexico border wall and also threatened to scrap a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

"If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," Mr Trump said at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday evening.

The comments came as lawmakers face a late-September deadline to raise the US debt ceiling or risk a default, and hours after a lawmaker said there was "zero chance" of the USnot raising the ceiling.

Mr Trump also said he might scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada to jumpstart negotiations. The first round of talks on Sunday, with the aim to revamp the Nafta by early 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about Trump's ability to legislate his pro-growth agenda, especially those of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, given the near constant political rumblings in the White House.

"The pullback is from pretty strong words out of the president ... comments on Nafta, which brings up a question of a global trade war, is weighing," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"You can have a tax cut, but if you have a trade war, that is going to impact the economic growth," Mr Cardillo said.

At 1342 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.83 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 21,822.06 and the S&P 500 was down 8.3 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,444.21.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.88 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 6,275.60.

Investors are also jittery ahead of the annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Friday speech will be scrutinized for clues on the central bank's stand on monetary policy.

Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower, with consumer discretionary index's 0.60 per cent fall leading the decliners.

Lowe's 4.7 per cent fall weighed the most on the S&P after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit and cut its margins forecast.

Bigger rival Home Depot dropped 1.34 per cent, weighing the most on the Dow.

Shares of advertising firm Omnicom dropped nearly 5 per cent, while Interpublic Group fell 4.3 per cent after WPP cut its sales forecast for the second time in 6 months. WPP'S U.S.-listed shares sank 11.2 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,793 to 715. On the Nasdaq, 1,646 issues fell and 671 advanced.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening