You are here
Alibaba adds US$7.5b to its market value
Revenue mostly comes from home market; it will accelerate globalisation this year
Hong Kong
ALIBABA Group Holding Ltd added US$7.5 billion to its market value after reporting quarterly results beat estimates and raising its full-year sales forecast.
China's biggest e-commerce company increased its projection for fiscal 2017 revenue growth to 53 per cent, from 48
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg