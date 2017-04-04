You are here

Amazon brings its business marketplace to Britain

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 08:05

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched its business marketplace in Britain, selling products like office supplies, power tools, cleaning materials and lab equipment targeting an online sector worth US$120.44 billion a year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Amazon started its business marketplace in the United States in April 2015, achieving US$1 billion of sales in its first year, before launching in Germany four months ago.

It said Amazon Business would serve enterprises ranging in size from sole traders to multinationals, as well as universities, hospitals and charities.

The business-to-business online market in Britain was worth £96.5 billion (S$134.75 billion) in 2015, according to Office for National statistics data.

