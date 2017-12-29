You are here

Apple CEO must fly private for 'security, efficiency'

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 12:04 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple's board has instructed chief executive Tim Cook to use only private aircraft "in the interests of security and efficiency" at the world's most valuable company, regulatory documents show.

A filing with securities regulators this week said the board determined that its CEO must use private aircraft for "all business and personal travel." The policy was implemented in 2017 "in the interests of security and efficiency based on our global profile and the highly visible nature of Mr Cook's role as CEO." The filing noted that the value of the private flights is calculated as "imputed taxable income" which is not reimbursed by Apple.

The filing showed Mr Cook received some $12.8 million in compensation for 2017, including a salary of US$3 million and incentive awards.

Mr Cook took home far less than other top Apple executives including chief financial officer Luca Maestri and senior vice president Angela Ahrendts, who received some Mr $24 million for the year.

Yet Mr Cook's previous stock awards vested in 2017 were worth an additional US$89 million for the CEO, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The market capitalization for the iPhone maker has been hovering around US$900 billion and is up nearly 50 per cent for the year.

AFP
