You are here

Home > Technology

Apple considering multi-billion dollar investment in Toshiba chip unit: NHK

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 11:57

apple.jpg
Apple Inc is considering investing at least several billion dollars in the chip business put up for sale by Toshiba Corp, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified source.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Apple Inc is considering investing at least several billion dollars in the chip business put up for sale by Toshiba Corp, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified source.

Apple wants to take a stake of more than 20 per cent in Toshiba's chip business, while convincing Toshiba to maintain a partial stake to keep the business under US and Japanese control to allay the Japanese government's concerns, the report said.

Appls is considering a plan in which Taiwan's Foxconn would also own a stake of around 30 per cent in its bid, it added.

Toshiba is now in the process of selling its memory chip unit to raise cash to cover writedowns at US nuclear unit Westinghouse that have plunged it into crisis.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 HNA Group's S$1.4b offer for CWT may transcend logistics
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening