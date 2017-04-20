You are here
Apple readies iPhone overhaul for smartphone's 10th anniversary
It is preparing three iPhones for launch as soon as this fall, including a new top-of-the-line handset, say sources
Cupertino
TEN years after Steve Jobs held up the original iPhone to a gushing San Francisco crowd, Apple Inc is planning its most extensive iPhone line-up to date.
Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch as soon as this fall, including upgraded versions of the current two
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg