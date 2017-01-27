You are here
Apple's legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China
The iPhone maker alleges Qualcomm insists on charging royalties for technologies it has nothing to do with
San Francisco
APPLE on Wednesday took its legal war with Qualcomm to China, filing lawsuits there accusing the chip-making giant of illegally wielding monopoly power.
Apple confirmed the suits and referred AFP to comments it released when it filed an anti-trust suit against
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg