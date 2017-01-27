You are here

Home > Technology

Apple's legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

The iPhone maker alleges Qualcomm insists on charging royalties for technologies it has nothing to do with
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50

apple.jpg
Apple on Wednesday took its legal war with Qualcomm to China, filing lawsuits there accusing the chip-making giant of illegally wielding monopoly power.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

APPLE on Wednesday took its legal war with Qualcomm to China, filing lawsuits there accusing the chip-making giant of illegally wielding monopoly power.

Apple confirmed the suits and referred AFP to comments it released when it filed an anti-trust suit against

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening