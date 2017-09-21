You are here
Bain consortium bags Toshiba chip business in hard-fought win
The US$22b Bain-led group includes SK Hynix, Apple and Dell; rival Western Digital opposes with legal action
Tokyo
JAPAN'S embattled Toshiba Corp has selected a group led by US private equity firm Bain Capital to buy its prized memory chip unit, three people with knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday, a last-minute dramatic twist to a highly contentious auction.
But it's unclear
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg