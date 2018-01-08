Big Tech gangs up for legal showdown over Net neutrality rules

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
AN INDUSTRY group that represents the biggest technology companies in the United States said on Friday that it planned to join a looming legal fight against the Federal Communications Commission over its repeal of net neutrality rules.
In its announcement, the group, the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo