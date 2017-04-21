You are here
Bose headphones listening in on users: lawsuit
The lawsuit claims Bose collects information not covered by its privacy policy and shares it with a data mining company
Washington
BOSE knows what you're listening to.
At least that's the claim of a class-action lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Illinois that accuses the high-end audio equipment maker of spying on its users and selling information about their listening habits without permission.
