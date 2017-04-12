You are here
Canada moves to bring AI expertise home
New government funding, big company investments, schemes to nurture startups may challenge Silicon Valley
Toronto
LONG before Google started working on cars that drive themselves and Amazon was creating home appliances that talk, a handful of researchers in Canada - backed by the Canadian government and universities - were laying the groundwork for today's boom in artificial intelligence (AI
