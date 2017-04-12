You are here

Canada moves to bring AI expertise home

New government funding, big company investments, schemes to nurture startups may challenge Silicon Valley
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170412_SYCAN12_2835406.jpg
The bulletin board at Deep Genomics which has remained in Toronto. Bringing AI home is a priority for the Canadian government, companies, universities and technologists.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Toronto

LONG before Google started working on cars that drive themselves and Amazon was creating home appliances that talk, a handful of researchers in Canada - backed by the Canadian government and universities - were laying the groundwork for today's boom in artificial intelligence (AI

