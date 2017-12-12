Comfort needs to reinvent itself before it becomes a museum piece

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
MINIATURES of ComfortDelgro Corp taxis are popular children's toys in Singapore. Not for long, though. The ubiquitous blue and yellow Toyota Crown cabs are leaving the realm of kids' imagination and heading for grownup nostalgia. One day soon, they will belong in a museum.
The end is nigh
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo