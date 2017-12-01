You are here
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Many are confident that the next world-class firms could emerge from the continent
London
EUROPE is making major strides to eliminate barriers that have held back the region from developing tech firms that can compete on the scale of global giants Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc or Tencent Holdings Inc, a report published on Thursday shows.
The region has
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg