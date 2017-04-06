You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook loses appeal to block bulk search warrants

Case is part of a broader battle between govt, tech firms over the limits on law enforcement requests for data
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50

Facebook.jpg
New York state's highest court dealt a blow to Facebook and other social media companies seeking to expand privacy protections on Tuesday, ruling that Facebook had no right to ask an appellate court to quash search warrants ordering the company to hand over information from hundreds of accounts in a disability fraud case.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

NEW York state's highest court dealt a blow to Facebook and other social media companies seeking to expand privacy protections on Tuesday, ruling that Facebook had no right to ask an appellate court to quash search warrants ordering the company to hand over information from

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening