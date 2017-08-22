You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook makes it simple to see if friends are safe

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:53

FILES-BRITAIN-INTERNET-ATTACKS-FACEBOOK-134631.jpg
Facebook on Monday made it simpler to see whether friends have checked in as "safe" on the online platform during disasters or other dangerous events.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday made it simpler to see whether friends have checked in as "safe" on the online platform during disasters or other dangerous events.

A Safety Check feature was given its own dedicated tab along with friends, groups, events and other main categories at the leading social network's mobile application and desktop pages, according to the California-based company.

"Safety Check helps our community let loved ones know they are safe during a crisis, find and give help, as well as learn more about a crisis," Facebook said in an online post.

"There's now a single place to go to see where Safety Check has recently been activated, get the information you need and potentially be able to help affected areas." The modification began rolling out on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook added the Safety Check feature three years ago as a way for people to check on the well-being of loved ones during natural disasters.

It broadened to include terrorism and other major violence after horrific attacks in Paris in 2015.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

ariffin-jaamazon22-4869.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

BT_20170822_ACSTDATA2177TV_3047587.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Technology

STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

BT_20170822_KRNORMANTON22_3047376.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-29T043153Z_1850360360_RC13F44BF700_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK (1).JPG
Aug 22, 2017
Transport

Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

16-COMFORTDELGRO-18814890 - 17_01_2011.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ports12.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening