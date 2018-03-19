You are here

Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 6:44 AM

Facebook said on Sunday it was conducting a "comprehensive internal and external review" to determine if the personal data of 50 million users that was reported to be misused by a political consultant still existed.
The company said in a statement that it was trying to determine the accuracy of allegations that a researcher gave the firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained Facebook user data starting in 2014.

In the statement from Paul Grewal, a Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel, the company said it was committed to"vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information."

