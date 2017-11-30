You are here
Facebook says 99% of IS and Al-Qaeda content spotted by AI
Social network hopes to expand its automated tools to target content from other terrorist organisations too
London
FACEBOOK'S artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly adept at keeping terrorist content off the social network, the company has said. Today, 99 per cent of Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda-related content Facebook removes is detected by the company's AI before any user
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg