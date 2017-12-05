You are here

Facebook to launch chat app for kids, with parental controls

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 7:53 AM

Messenger Kids is being rolled out for Apple iOS mobile devices in the US on a test basis as a stand-alone video chat and messaging app.
[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday unveiled a version of its Messenger application for children, aimed at enabling kids under 12 to connect with others under parental supervision.

Messenger Kids is being rolled out for Apple iOS mobile devices in the United States on a test basis as a standalone video chat and messaging app.

Product manager Loren Cheng said the social network leader is offering Messenger Kids because "there's a need for a messaging app that lets kids connect with people they love but also has the level of control parents want."

Facebook said that the new app, with no ads or in-app purchases, is aimed at 6- to 12-year-olds. It enables parents to control the contact list and does not allow children to connect with anyone their parent does not approve.

The social media giant added it designed the app because many children are going online without safeguards.

"Many of us at Facebook are parents ourselves, and it seems we weren't alone when we realised that our kids were getting online earlier and earlier," a Facebook statement said.

It cited a study showing that 93 per cent of 6- to 12-year-olds in the US have access to tablets or smartphones, and two-thirds have a smartphone or tablet of their own.

"We want to help ensure the experiences our kids have when using technology are positive, safer, and age-appropriate, and we believe teaching kids how to use technology in positive ways will bring better experiences later as they grow," the company said.

Facebook's rules require that children be at least 13 to create an account, but many are believed to get around the restrictions.

Mr Cheng said Facebook conducted its own research and worked with "over a dozen expert advisors" in building the app.

He added that data from children would not be used for ad profiles and that the application would be compliant with the Children's Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA).

"We've worked extensively with parents and families to shape Messenger Kids and we're looking forward to learning and listening as more children and families start to use the iOS preview," Mr Cheng said.

