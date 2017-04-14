You are here

Foxconn asks for SoftBank cooperation in bid for Toshiba chip unit

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:54

Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
[TOKYO] Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry , is expected to ask SoftBank for help in smoothing the way with Japanese banks, the report said.

Foxconn may also team up with Apple Inc for the bid, the report said, following a similar report by public broadcaster NHK earlier.

