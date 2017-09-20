You are here
Google shuffles top policy team amid ongoing antitrust cases
The staffing shake-up comes as big technology firms also face rising regulatory scrutiny in the US
San Francisco
CAROLINE Atkinson, an experienced diplomat Google hired last year to steer its global policy efforts, is stepping aside from that management role.
Google confirmed her move but said it was an administrative change designed to place oversight of the policy role at its
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg