You are here

Home > Technology

Google shuffles top policy team amid ongoing antitrust cases

The staffing shake-up comes as big technology firms also face rising regulatory scrutiny in the US
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170920_SYSHAKE20_3093247.jpg
After US President Donald Trump took office, Google and other tech companies sought to hire staff and lobbyists more aligned to the new administration. However, Google executives have also spoken out against several of Mr Trump's initiatives, most notably on immigration and climate change.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

CAROLINE Atkinson, an experienced diplomat Google hired last year to steer its global policy efforts, is stepping aside from that management role.

Google confirmed her move but said it was an administrative change designed to place oversight of the policy role at its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

CSA to set up academy, signs training MOU

Mobile, cashless payments will drive new economy

Google offers to auction off shopping ad spots to rivals

Hackers compromised free CCleaner software

Insurers go from grudge to nudge with the help of real-time tech

Salesforce to launch US$50m artificial intelligence fund

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

BT_20170920_PMLEE2003E0_3093522.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee, Premier Li reaffirm long-standing S'pore-China ties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening