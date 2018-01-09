You are here

Home > Technology

GoPro cuts staff, considers selling company after weak holiday sales

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 9:44 AM

BP_GoPro_090118_1.jpg
GoPro announced Monday it will cut more than 20 per cent of its staff and signaled it was willing to consider a sale following weak holiday-season sales.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] GoPro announced Monday it will cut more than 20 per cent of its staff and signaled it was willing to consider a sale following weak holiday-season sales.

The camera and technology company said it would cut its workforce of 1,254 to fewer than a thousand.

GoPro also plans to exit the drone business and chief Nicholas Woodman will accept a salary of just US$1 this year. The company's share price plummeted amid the disappointing reports.

A source told AFP that GoPro hired JPMorgan Chase to advise it on strategic options, including a possible sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Woodman earlier told CNBC that the company expected to remain independent, but would consider a sale.

"If there are opportunities for us to unite with a bigger parent company to scale GoPro even bigger, that is something that we would look at," Mr Woodman told CNBC.

"Of course we need to run the business as though we're going to be independent, and we're planning accordingly." GoPro projected fourth-quarter sales of US$340 million, well below the US$474 million expected by analysts.

Midway through the holiday season, GoPro slashed prices on some camera models, which lifted sales but lowered profit margins.

"Despite significant marketing support, we found consumers were reluctant to purchase HERO5 Black at the same price it launched at one year earlier," said Mr Woodman, adding that the company "is committed to turning our business around in 2018." And although GoPro's Karma drone was the number two offering in its price division, the company will exit the "extremely competitive" drone market, it said.

"A hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States will likely reduce the total addressable market in the years ahead. These factors make the aerial market untenable," GoPro said.

GoPro will no longer market drones after it sells off remaining inventory, but will continue to provide services and support to Karma customers, it said.

Near 2010 GMT, shares of GoPro were down 13.5 per cent at US$6.52 after falling as low as US$5.04 earlier in the session.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Digital assistants duel for dominance at major electronics show

'It can't be true.' Inside the chip industry's meltdown

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failing to reach orbit: officials

Nokia launches sleep tracker for beds after Apple buys similar startup

Intel to form new cybersecurity group amid chip flaw, says report

Alibaba founder Jack Ma says to consider Hong Kong listing: SCMP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening