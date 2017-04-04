You are here
Grab buys Indonesia e-commerce startup Kudo
Acquisition sum is understood to be in the "high double-digit millions"
Singapore
GRAB said on Monday that it has acquired Indonesian e-commerce startup Kudo to boost its digital payments capabilities in Indonesia. While the acquisition sum was undisclosed, The Business Times understands it to be in the "high double-digit millions".
This marks Grab's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg