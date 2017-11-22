You are here

Home > Technology

New York City creates guidelines to help coding schools go legit

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 9:30 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] New York City is trying to bring some legitimacy to coding schools after the industry was shaken by several unexpected closures and students were left jobless and in debt.

On Tuesday, officials plan to unveil a set of optional guidelines for bootcamps to follow based on input from three schools. The partner schools are Fullstack Academy, General Assembly, and the New York Code + Design Academy.

"To grow our city's tech sector, we need a well-trained, qualified workforce with in-demand skills," said Gregg Bishop, commissioner of New York City's Department of Small Business Services.

"We are taking new steps to better ensure that students have a reliable pathway to good jobs that companies need to fill."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The coding bootcamp industry is booming as demand for programming skills grows across all sectors of corporate America. Although the schools barely existed five years ago, the US now has 95 full-time institutions across 40 states, according to research group Course Report. New York is home to 23 of them, more than any other state except California, which has three dozen.

The average full-time bootcamp lasts 14 weeks and costs US$11,400 for tuition, Course Report said. Most are for-profit institutions.

While some students have gone on to desirable technical jobs, many have struggled. Bootcamps lure students with outsized promises, only to find themselves unprepared when they enter the workforce, Bloomberg reported last year. Many technology companies shun graduates of the programmes, and some schools provide misleading statistics about job-placement rates and salaries.

Early leaders, including ones that strived to provide accurate data, are beginning to fizzle out. In July, Kaplan Inc said it would close Dev Bootcamp by the end of this year due to its failure to find a viable business model. The last class is set to graduate next month. Another bootcamp, Iron Yard, said it would shut down all 15 of its locations this year.

New York City officials said they hoped to curb such problems. In a new report called "Key Practices for Accelerated Tech Training", the city lays out a dozen guidelines for schools to follow. Transparency is one. It also calls for bootcamps to help students land paid internships, connect them with jobs and offer fair loan options.

"The quality of bootcamp providers varies considerably," said Lauren Anderson, director of the city's Tech Talent Pipeline, which compiled the report.

"We wanted to pull together inventory of the 12 key practices that are really essential in order to help them focus on improving job prospects."

Others have recognised that the industry is in need of guidance. The National Consumers League, an advocacy group, issued a guide this summer to help people identify fraudulent claims in bootcamp job placements. A group of schools formed a council to encourage transparency in the industry. One of the New York City partner schools, Fullstack Academy, is a member.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Apple's iPhone X built with illegal overtime teen labour: FT

Apple removes several apps, including Skype, in China

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

Phones for urns: Hong Kong turns to virtual reality to honour ancestors

Global electric car sales jump 63% as China demand surges

Broadcom eyes big changes for Qualcomm's patent practices

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening