Nokia says not preparing offer for Juniper Networks

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 8:13 AM

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia is in talks to buy Juniper Networks Inc, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
[NEW YORK] Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Wednesday that it was not in talks to buy US network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc despite earlier reports to the contrary.

"Nokia is not currently in talks with, nor is it preparing an offer for, Juniper Networks related to an acquisition of that company," the company said in a statement.

CNBC had earlier reported, citing sources, that Nokia was in talks to buy Juniper at an offer that would value the company at around US$16 billion.

Juniper had a market capitalization of around US$11.26 billion as of Wednesday's close, according to CNBC.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company's shares had soared 18 per cent to US$35 in extended trading after the CNBC report.

Nokia has been building its telecom equipment business since selling its mobile phone unit to Microsoft Corp.

It bought Alcatel-Lucent for about US$17 billion last year to gave it a larger fixed-line network business and make it less dependent on mobile broadband.

Juniper was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS

Broker's take: APAC Realty earns 'buy' from RHB on initial coverage

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

