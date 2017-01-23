You are here
Nuclear losses pressuring Toshiba to sell core semiconductor business stake
But rush to sell minority stake in the business, worth more than US$10 billion, may complicate sale
Tokyo
WITH mounting writedowns from its nuclear business, Japan's Toshiba Corp is looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business, a world No. 2 in the flash memory chips used in smartphones.
But its rush to plug a hole in its US nuclear business that Japanese media now
