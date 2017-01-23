You are here

Nuclear losses pressuring Toshiba to sell core semiconductor business stake

But rush to sell minority stake in the business, worth more than US$10 billion, may complicate sale
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

Following a 2015 accounting scandal, Toshiba is barred from raising fresh funding on equity markets; selling assets could help it win broader financial support from its main banks but may fuel concerns of earnings dilution, while any deal with Western Digital can trigger a time-consuming antitrust review.
Tokyo

WITH mounting writedowns from its nuclear business, Japan's Toshiba Corp is looking to sell part of its core semiconductor business, a world No. 2 in the flash memory chips used in smartphones.

But its rush to plug a hole in its US nuclear business that Japanese media now

