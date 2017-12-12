You are here

Home > Technology

Pregnant woman wants seat on Tokyo metro: there's an app for that

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 11:05 AM

[TOKYO] Pregnant women struggling to bag a seat on the famously packed Tokyo subway could find their salvation in a new app connecting them with nearby passengers willing to give up their coveted perch.

The digital match-making app being trialled this week on the metro aims to overcome two problems especially prevalent in Japan: passengers generally have their nose buried in their phones and talking is strictly frowned upon.

The service allows a pregnant woman to send a message when she wants a seat.

The app will then look for generous pre-registered users who have said they are willing to give up their seats.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If there is a match, the pregnant woman gets a seat map on her smartphone screen showing her partner's location.

The exchange can be made without giving personal information to each other.

Printing and IT firm Dai Nippon has been testing the service this week on one of the key subway lines in conjunction with Tokyo Metro and the Line messaging app company.

"This may be particular to Japan but some people hesitate to speak to a person who may need a seat," said a spokeswoman at Dai Nippon Printing involved in the project.

"Many people are also looking at smartphone screens and do not always realise quickly that someone in need is standing nearby," said the official, who declined to be named.

"We try to take advantage of the situation." It is yet to be decided when the service will be rolled out but the companies also hope to expand assistance to elderly and disabled people.

Japan has one of the world's lowest birth rates and authorities are trying out several policies to encourage people to have more children.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening