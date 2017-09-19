You are here

Home > Technology

Salesforce to launch US$50m artificial intelligence fund

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 8:35 PM

[SAN FRANCISCO] The venture wing of Salesforce.com Inc is launching a $50 million fund to invest in start-ups employing artificial intelligence, the cloud computing firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

Salesforce, whose software helps businesses sell, market and track customer activity, has been increasing its use of AI since launching its 'Einstein' technology a year ago, which uses automation and data-driven features.

"There's a tremendous surge in companies who are providing unique AI innovations," said John Somorjai, executive vice president of Salesforce Ventures. "We want more of those companies to do these innovations on Salesforce's platform." Salesforce revenues and income have grown rapidly in recent quarters, and it has boosted spending on research and development in the face of tough competition from rivals such as Oracle Group and Microsoft Corp.

Venture capital investment in AI start-ups is rising quickly. For 2017, global financing for AI start-ups is projected to surpass US$10.8 billion - nearly double the US$5.6 billion spent in 2016, according to research firm CB Insights.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since its founding in 2009, Salesforce Ventures has deployed more than US$700 million in funding to over 250 start-ups, Somorjai said. With its new fund, Salesforce is hoping to attract more developers to build AI apps that work in tandem with its products.

"What we're doing with this fund is really doubling down on that commitment to bring more AI-centric solutions to our customers," Mr Somorjai said.

The company said that it was also expanding the number of AI tasks employed by its 'Einstein' technology.

REUTERS

Technology

Apple revamps its money-making App Store

Cisco inks MOU with ST Electronics to provide cybersecurity services

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

1-Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com services back up after outage

Google shuffles top policy team amid ongoing EU antitrust row

Uber goes on rare legal offensive, suing Dentsu unit for fraud

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening