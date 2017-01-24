You are here

Samsung Q4 profit jumps as record chip profit masks Note 7 failure

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:07

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 50 per cent, matching its earlier guidance, as record earnings in its chips business masked the negative impact of its failed Note 7 phones.

The world's biggest maker of smartphones and memory chips said October-December operating profit was 9.22 trillion won (S$11.23 billion), compared with prior guidance of 9.2 trillion won.

Revenue remained flat at 53.3 trillion won from the same period a year earlier, versus its estimate of 53 trillion won.

Samsung also said it plans to buy back 9.3 trillion won worth of shares this year.

REUTERS

