You are here

Home > Technology

Singapore car marketplace Carro scores US$60m in Series B funding

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:44 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

CARRO, a Singapore-based car marketplace startup, has raised US$60 million in Series B funding.

The round was co-led by Softbank Ventures Korea, Insignia Ventures Partners and B Capital Group. It was participated by the family office of Manik Arora (Founder of IDG Ventures India), and existing investors including Venturra, Singtel Innov8, Golden Gate Ventures and Alpha JWC.

Following the deal, three new members will join Carro's board. They are Sean Lee, partner at Softbank Ventures Korea; Eduardo Saverin, co-founder and partner at B Capital Group; and Tan Yinglan, founding managing partner at Insignia Ventures Partners.

Carro chief Aaron Tan said that the startup's growing investor base and expertise will help Carro to continue to scale up its online marketplace, as well as Genie Financial Services, Carro's own financial services company that extends vehicle financing to car dealers and buyers, a plaform he said "is already profitable".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Tan added: "We will double down on our online marketplaces and financing in emerging markets this year. Ultimately, we want to improve the experience of selling and buying a car, as well as provide access to capital to the next billion people, which will improve the quality of lives."

Founded in 2015, Carro is present in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. In 2017, more than US$250 million worth of vehicles were reportedly transacted across Carro's platform. In the same year, Carro's Genie Financial Services originated over US$100 million in loans.

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
3 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
4 Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018
5 Former Malaysian PM Najib to take a break amid reports of flight to Jakarta
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore launches best practice papers to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening