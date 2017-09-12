Smart Nation push is not about tech for tech's sake: Janil Puthucheary

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SINGAPORE does not chase technology for technology's sake, but to improve the lives of its people, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Monday.
Several MPs had voiced their concerns that the elderly may be left
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal