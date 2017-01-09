You are here
Smartphone boom begun by Apple blazes on
But 10 years on after iPhone's debut, the firm is under pressure to create new wonder
Las Vegas
THE smartphone continues to change the world a decade after the debut of the iPhone, even as Apple is under pressure to come up with a new wonder.
The iPhone - introduced by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on Jan 9, 2007 - set the stage for mobile computing and an entire
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg