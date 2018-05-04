You are here

Home > Technology

Spotify narrows Q1 losses but disappoints on full-year guidance

Despite the rapid growth of music streaming worldwide, the company still expects to lose 230-330m euros in 2018
Fri, May 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180504_PQSPOTIFY4_3423596.jpg
Spotify says it sees particularly strong growth for its free service in emerging economies like Vietnam & Thailand, two markets which it recently entered.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

TOP music streaming platform Spotify said Wednesday that it narrowed its losses in the first quarter, but it disappointed investors by keeping its full-year guidance steady.

Filing earnings for the first time in the wake of its listing a month ago on the New York Stock Exchange, the Swedish company said that it lost 41 million euros (S$65.4 million) in the three months through March.

The losses were down from 139 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier and figured within the company's expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Wall Street focused on Spotify's full-year forecast, which it did not adjust despite the rapid growth of music streaming worldwide.

Spotify said that it still expected to lose 230 to 330 million euros for the year.

After a robust debut on the market last month, Spotify shares tumbled in after-hours trade Wednesday. They were down 8 per cent two hours after the earnings announcement, up from initial lows.

Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek said that the company saw continuous growth in streaming and that he was not worried about competition from Apple.

"We don't see any kind of meaningful impact of competition," he told reporters and analysts on a telephone call.

"When we look at this, we don't really think that this is a winner-takes-all market. In fact, we think multiple services will exist in the market and we are all in a growing market," he said.

Spotify said that it had reached 75 million paying subscribers, with another 99 million monthly users on its free, advertising-supported tier.

The figures marked a growth of four million paying subscribers and nine million free users since the start of 2018.

Spotify said that it saw particularly strong growth for its free service in emerging economies such as Vietnam and Thailand, two markets which the company recently entered.

Spotify said it also was seeing "increasing momentum" in Japan, the world's second-largest music market where CDs still dominate.

Mr Ek described Japan as an "S-curve" with slow initial traction followed by rapid growth and then quick maturation.

Barry McCarthy, Spotify's chief financial officer, said that advertising revenues rose at a healthy pace except on desktop computers. He said that the United States was "far and away" the most profitable advertising market.

With the latest data, Spotify remains well ahead of Apple Music. The technology giant said in March that it had 38 million subscribers on its service, which was launched in 2015 and does not have an equivalent free tier.

Streaming - which offers unlimited music online - has rapidly transformed the music industry in recent years, leading to three straight years of growth for the recorded music business. AFP

Technology

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75m more Apple shares in Q1: CNBC

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

Jack Ma's free spending ways are spooking Alibaba's investors

Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords

StarHub's Q1 earnings take a hit; MyRepublic named its maiden MVNO partner

Cambridge Analytica to close, file for insolvency after Facebook data scandal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening