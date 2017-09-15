Temasek said to be eyeing stake in Magic Leap

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
San Francisco
MAGIC Leap Inc, a Florida-based startup that's raised more than US$1.3 billion to build a wearable computing device, is trying to raise even more cash as it readies a long-awaited debut product.
Temasek Holdings is considering taking part in a new financing round of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal