Tesla, SpaceX pages vanish as Musk joins #DeleteFacebook crusade

[SOUTHFIELD, Michigan] Elon Musk is hopping on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon.

The chief executive officer of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies wrote in a series of tweets Friday that he wasn't aware there was a Facebook page for his rocket company. After being asked by a Twitter user to delete it, he responded "will do."

Mr Musk wrote back to another user who shared a photo of Tesla's official page on Facebook and asked if it too should be deleted: "Definitely. Looks lame anyway."

Both facebook.com/tesla and facebook.com/spacex are now no longer available.

BLOOMBERG