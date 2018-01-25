You are here
Three Singapore startups raise millions in funding
StoreHub snags US$5.1m in funds; tryb raises US$30m and Capital Match scores Series B funding
Singapore
THE funding game is strong for Singapore-based startups this week. Peer-to-peer lending site Capital Match scored Series B funding led by Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group, while fintech group tryb raised US$30 million from Makara Innovation Fund and retail tech firm StoreHub
