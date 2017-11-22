You are here
Toshiba targets 600b yen from shares sale to fend off delisting
If successful, it will wipe out a negative 750 billion yen on its balance sheet by March 2018FY
Tokyo
TOSHIBA Corp plans to raise 600 billion yen (S$7.2 billion) by selling new shares and will explore divestment of its Westinghouse-related assets in a bid to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Toshiba's board approved the transaction on Sunday and expects it
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg