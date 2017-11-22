You are here

Toshiba targets 600b yen from shares sale to fend off delisting

If successful, it will wipe out a negative 750 billion yen on its balance sheet by March 2018FY
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Toshiba is struggling to recover from multibillion-dollar losses in the Westinghouse nuclear operations in the US. The company has agreed to sell its memory-chip unit to raise funds, but feared the deal wouldn't be completed by the end of March as it needs to clear competition laws in different countries.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

TOSHIBA Corp plans to raise 600 billion yen (S$7.2 billion) by selling new shares and will explore divestment of its Westinghouse-related assets in a bid to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba's board approved the transaction on Sunday and expects it

