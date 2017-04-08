You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Knack for snacks

Kellogg Company's man at the helm John Bryant is on a cracking pace to grow snacking into a multi-billion dollar business in the world's up-and-coming emerging markets.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50
by
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20170408_KELLOGG2_2828786.jpg
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170408_KELLOGG2_2828786.jpg
"The emerging markets are the defining event in our careers in the food industry. We've made a number of investments to better position ourselves to take advantage of that trend, and I think we need to do more of that. We're making good progress down that path."
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

KELLOGG Company is probably best known around the world for its ubiquitous corn flakes. But it might surprise some to know that the world's biggest cereal group is also behind a variety of other popular snacks such as Pop Tarts pastries and Eggo waffles (both of which have been in the market for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening