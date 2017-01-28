You are here

Home > The Raffles Conversation

Raising the bar

Goldman Sachs asset management CEO Sheila Patel talks about wearing pants on Wall Street, and making her firm more efficient.
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20170128_HXRAFFLES28YHS7_2714101.jpg
“If you can’t drive good ideas and performance for your clients, as an asset manager, then what is your mission?”
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20170128_HXRAFFLES28YHS7_2714101.jpg
PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

SHEILA Patel began wearing the pants way before she became the chief executive of the international segment of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). It began in the early 1990s, when she was a junior investment banking analyst preparing for the initial public offering (IPO) of women's apparel

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening