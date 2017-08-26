Tough love leader

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE initial shock and surprise at the March 13 announcement that insurer AIA's then group chief Mark Tucker was leaving and would be succeeded by his trusted aide of many years, Ng Keng Hooi, was most pointedly reflected in the company's share price.
Listed in Hong Kong, the group's
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal