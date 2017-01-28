You are here
US State Department's senior management team resigns
This is part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don't want to stick around for the Trump era
Washington
SECRETARY of State Rex Tillerson's job running the State Department just got considerably more difficult. The entire senior level of management officials resigned on Wednesday, part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don't want to stick around for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg