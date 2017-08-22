10 US warship crew missing after collision with tanker off S'pore

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
TEN sailors remain missing after a US warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore before dawn on Monday, tearing a hole beneath the waterline and flooding compartments that include a crew sleeping area, the US Navy said, adding that an investigation is now under way.
