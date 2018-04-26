You are here

Home > Transport

3 retired permanent secretaries join boards of ComfortDelGro and its subsidiaries

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 1:21 PM

BP_Chiang Chie Foo_260418_70.jpg
One is Mr Chiang Chie Foo, who was permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Defence before his retirement from the civil service in 2013.
PHOTO: PUBLIC SERVICE DIVISION

[SINGAPORE] Transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp has appointed three retired permanent secretaries to its board and the boards of its subsidiaries.

One is Mr Chiang Chie Foo, who was permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Defence before his retirement from the civil service in 2013.

Mr Chiang is now chairman of national water agency PUB and the Central Provident Fund Board.

Joining the board of subsidiary SBS Transit is security expert Benny Lim. Mr Lim was permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and a deputy commissioner of police before retiring from the civil service in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At Vicom, another subsidiary, Dr Tan Kim Siew, who was permanent secretary for defence development at the Ministry of Defence and an engineer, has joined the board.

Dr Tan is currently senior consultant at the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) governing board for the Mechanobiology Institute.

ComfortDelGro also announced the appointment of three other directors: Mr Daniel Soh, who was a partner of Ernst & Young from 1990 till his retirement in 2012; Dr Ooi Beng Chin, Chair Professor of NUS' Department of Computer Science, who has a special focus on big data and artificial intelligence; and Professor Simon Yu, who is programme director in sustainable infrastructure engineering at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Prof Yu has extensive knowledge in mechanical engineering and is a chartered engineer in transportation.

Directors who have retired are: Mr Oo Soon Hee of ComfortDelGro, Mr Cheong Yip Seng and Mr Chin Harn Tong of SBS Transit, and Mr Ong Teong Wan and Mr Sim Cheok Lim of Vicom.

Group chairman Lim Jit Poh said: "Altogether, all these five directors have put in 171 years of service to the ComfortDelGro Group and its predecessors, namely Comfort Group and DelGro Corporation. This is indeed commendable and the group is greatly grateful and appreciative of their valuable and significant contributions and their pioneering efforts."

The new directors, said Mr Lim, bring with them "decades of experience and... a keen understanding of accounts and finance, as well as expertise in the various disciplines of legal, information technology, engineering and human capital".

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20180426_VIHANNOVER26_3412946.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore gears up to be Asean gateway for German firms

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 ST Engineering's Chinese unit files for bankruptcy after failing to dispose of assets
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
5 Razer proposes to acquire MOL Global at valuation of US$100m, to expand gaming and e-payment business in South-east Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGfact_260418_69.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth

Apr 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions

Apr 26, 2018
Real Estate

Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC

Apr 26, 2018
Stocks

Brokers' take: DBS, Maybank raise target price on Suntec Reit; OCBC upgrades to 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening