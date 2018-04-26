3 retired permanent secretaries join boards of ComfortDelGro and its subsidiaries

One is Mr Chiang Chie Foo, who was permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Defence before his retirement from the civil service in 2013.

[SINGAPORE] Transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp has appointed three retired permanent secretaries to its board and the boards of its subsidiaries.

Mr Chiang is now chairman of national water agency PUB and the Central Provident Fund Board.

Joining the board of subsidiary SBS Transit is security expert Benny Lim. Mr Lim was permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and a deputy commissioner of police before retiring from the civil service in 2016.

At Vicom, another subsidiary, Dr Tan Kim Siew, who was permanent secretary for defence development at the Ministry of Defence and an engineer, has joined the board.

Dr Tan is currently senior consultant at the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) governing board for the Mechanobiology Institute.

ComfortDelGro also announced the appointment of three other directors: Mr Daniel Soh, who was a partner of Ernst & Young from 1990 till his retirement in 2012; Dr Ooi Beng Chin, Chair Professor of NUS' Department of Computer Science, who has a special focus on big data and artificial intelligence; and Professor Simon Yu, who is programme director in sustainable infrastructure engineering at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Prof Yu has extensive knowledge in mechanical engineering and is a chartered engineer in transportation.

Directors who have retired are: Mr Oo Soon Hee of ComfortDelGro, Mr Cheong Yip Seng and Mr Chin Harn Tong of SBS Transit, and Mr Ong Teong Wan and Mr Sim Cheok Lim of Vicom.

Group chairman Lim Jit Poh said: "Altogether, all these five directors have put in 171 years of service to the ComfortDelGro Group and its predecessors, namely Comfort Group and DelGro Corporation. This is indeed commendable and the group is greatly grateful and appreciative of their valuable and significant contributions and their pioneering efforts."

The new directors, said Mr Lim, bring with them "decades of experience and... a keen understanding of accounts and finance, as well as expertise in the various disciplines of legal, information technology, engineering and human capital".

