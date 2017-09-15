You are here

Airbus' biggest A350 snubbed as Cathay opts for smaller sibling

Larger jetliners falling out of favour as carriers around the world rein in capacity expansion to ease pressure on fares
Cathay's decision narrows the order book for the 366-seat A350-1000 to 171 aircraft, based on the planemaker's latest data, while lifting the backlog for the 325-seat -900 to 679 planes.
AIRBUS'S newest wide-body jet lost more orders as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd switched a contract for six A350-1000s to the smaller -900 variant and deferred delivery of five more by a year.

The model switch, announced by Asia's biggest international carrier on Wednesday,

