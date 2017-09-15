Airbus' biggest A350 snubbed as Cathay opts for smaller sibling

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
AIRBUS'S newest wide-body jet lost more orders as Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd switched a contract for six A350-1000s to the smaller -900 variant and deferred delivery of five more by a year.
The model switch, announced by Asia's biggest international carrier on Wednesday,
