Airbus CEO will not seek third term: Le Figaro

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Paris
TOM Enders will not seek a third term as CEO of Airbus, France's Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.
But Mr Enders later said that his term runs until April 2019, "and that is the timeline I am working in".
A source quoted on Le
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo