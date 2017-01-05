You are here
Asia shipping firms mull mergers amid bleak 2017
Region's container lines are facing a prolonged trade slowdown and depressed freight rates
Singapore
SWIM or sink: That is the message shipping executives in Asia are taking into the New Year.
Faced with a prolonged trade slowdown and depressed freight rates, the region's container lines are set for further consolidation after a year that has seen the collapse of South
