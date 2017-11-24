You are here

Aston Martin heads for first pre-tax profit in 7 years with hot new model

The car-maker appears on the up, after a high-profile recall and going for a while without new models or a CEO
Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171124_KYASTON24A_3191616.jpg
Nearly all the 2018 production capacity of the new Aston Martin Vantage is already sold out - just days after its launch. The hand-built car, with a four-litre V8 engine, has more than 500 horsepower and can reach a maximum speed of 313 kmh.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20171124_KYASTON24A_3191616.jpg
"What we've tried to do with Vantage is make it aspirationally younger, cooler, better." - Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. When asked whether the company would be in the black this year, he replied: "It's our intention to be."
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

ASTON Martin is on course to post its first annual pre-tax profit since 2010, powered by strong demand for the luxury automaker's DB11 sports car.

Pre-tax profit reached £22 million (S$39.5 million) in the first nine months of this year, reversing a loss of £124 million over

