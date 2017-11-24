You are here
Aston Martin heads for first pre-tax profit in 7 years with hot new model
The car-maker appears on the up, after a high-profile recall and going for a while without new models or a CEO
London
ASTON Martin is on course to post its first annual pre-tax profit since 2010, powered by strong demand for the luxury automaker's DB11 sports car.
Pre-tax profit reached £22 million (S$39.5 million) in the first nine months of this year, reversing a loss of £124 million over
