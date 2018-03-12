You are here

Home > Transport

Aviation industry braces for Brexit with CEOs divided over fallout

Ryanair fears serious disruptions while other carriers sound more optimistic note
Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180312_SMBREX12FUNV_3345593.jpg
Above: Mr O'Leary says issues about flight rights & ownership rules will crop up as a result of Brexit, while Mr Walsh feels that complying with new rules would not be a problem.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20180312_SMBREX12FUNV_3345593.jpg
Mr O'Leary says issues about flight rights & ownership rules will crop up as a result of Brexit, while Mr Walsh (above) feels that complying with new rules would not be a problem.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Brussels

AT an aviation summit in Brussels this past week, Europe's main airlines put on a display of unity over the challenges ahead. But the industry's chief executive officers were divided when it came to the biggest issue of all: Brexit. The UK's scheduled departure from the European

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Lotto tickets are nice, boss, but may I have my bonus?

Yoma to upgrade taxis, offer vehicle financing for Grab drivers in Myanmar

Turkish private jet carrying 11 crashes in Iran

Russian authorities say 'terrorists' killed in foiled attack

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Awilco Drilling confirms US$425m rig-building award to Keppel O&M

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro to gain from Grab-Uber deal, likely rail-fare hike: Maybank Kim Eng
2 Goodluck Garden sold to Qingjian for S$610m
3 Eunos Mansion sold en-bloc for S$220 million
4 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
5 Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's stake in Capitol Singapore for S$129.6m in cash

Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening