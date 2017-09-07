Boeing, Airbus voice doubts over US$23b supplier merger

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New York
BOEING Co and Airbus SE voiced concerns about a proposed tie-up of two leading suppliers on Tuesday, potentially upsetting United Technologies Corp's US$23 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins Inc.
The world's largest planemakers added to the chorus of sceptics of a
